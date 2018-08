Today’s Headlines

Worker Killed in Twin Peaks Tunnel (SFExaminer, SFGate, Fox2)

More on Transit Center Debut (SFChron, KQED, Curbed)

More on BART Board and Security Measures (SFChron, Curbed)

BART’s Active Shooter Drill (MercNews)

BART Board Fails to Endorse Conservatorship Bill (SFExaminer)

Person on Tracks at North Berkeley Station (Berkeleyside, CBSLocal)

Oakland’s Overhaul (EastBayTimes)

Electric Scooters Going Global (TechCrunch)

New Pedestrian Beacon at Ashby and Hillegass (Berkeleyside)

New Crosswalks for Woodside (Almanac)

New Foster City Park is for the Dogs (DailyJournal)

Commentary: Don’t Delay BART Safety Measures (SFChron)

