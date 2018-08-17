Today’s Headlines

  • SFMTA May Consider Past Behavior in Issuing Scooter Permits (SFChron)
  • SFMTA to Remove Just-Installed Traffic Circle (Hoodline)
  • Mayor Calls for Better Checks after Twin Peaks Death (SFExaminerSFChronNBCBayArea)
  • Yesterday’s BART Delays Caused by Three Different Problems (ABC7)
  • Phone Thefts Continue on BART (EastBayTimes)
  • Stabbing on Muni Bus (SFWeekly)
  • Stanley Roberts Last Hurrah (SFExaminer)
  • SoMa’s Under Ramp Park (Socketsite)
  • More Details on the Sidewalk Poop Patrol (SFWeekly)
  • Food Trucks for Old Temporary Transbay Site? (Curbed)
  • More on Woman Killed on SMART Tracks (MarinIJ)
  • Santa Monica’s ‘Day Without a Scooter’ (SFChron)

