Today’s Headlines
- SFMTA May Consider Past Behavior in Issuing Scooter Permits (SFChron)
- SFMTA to Remove Just-Installed Traffic Circle (Hoodline)
- Mayor Calls for Better Checks after Twin Peaks Death (SFExaminer, SFChron, NBCBayArea)
- Yesterday’s BART Delays Caused by Three Different Problems (ABC7)
- Phone Thefts Continue on BART (EastBayTimes)
- Stabbing on Muni Bus (SFWeekly)
- Stanley Roberts Last Hurrah (SFExaminer)
- SoMa’s Under Ramp Park (Socketsite)
- More Details on the Sidewalk Poop Patrol (SFWeekly)
- Food Trucks for Old Temporary Transbay Site? (Curbed)
- More on Woman Killed on SMART Tracks (MarinIJ)
- Santa Monica’s ‘Day Without a Scooter’ (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA