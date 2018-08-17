Today’s Headlines

SFMTA May Consider Past Behavior in Issuing Scooter Permits (SFChron)

SFMTA to Remove Just-Installed Traffic Circle (Hoodline)

Mayor Calls for Better Checks after Twin Peaks Death (SFExaminer, SFChron, NBCBayArea)

Yesterday’s BART Delays Caused by Three Different Problems (ABC7)

Phone Thefts Continue on BART (EastBayTimes)

Stabbing on Muni Bus (SFWeekly)

Stanley Roberts Last Hurrah (SFExaminer)

SoMa’s Under Ramp Park (Socketsite)

More Details on the Sidewalk Poop Patrol (SFWeekly)

Food Trucks for Old Temporary Transbay Site? (Curbed)

More on Woman Killed on SMART Tracks (MarinIJ)

Santa Monica’s ‘Day Without a Scooter’ (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA