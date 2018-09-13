Today’s Headlines
- Civic Leaders Converge on Climate Change Summit (SFExaminer)
- Mayor Breed Urges Cities to Join Global Warming Fight (SFChron)
- Police Chief Pledges to ‘Restore Order’ at Civic Center (SFExaminer)
- More on Caltrain Route into Downtown (Curbed)
- BART Accepts Ads from Holocaust Deniers (SFGate, Curbed)
- Next Step in the Scooter Wars (SFWeekly)
- Family of Tenderloin Hit-and-Run Seeks Help (Hoodline)
- Two More Links Open in Bay Trail (EastBayTimes)
- City Threatens to Yellow-Tag Millennium Tower (SFChron)
- State Commission Looks into Gas Tax Fight (SFGate, MercNews)
- Commentary: Bike, Walk and Bus Out of Climate Change (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Don’t Price Tiburon Ferry Out of the Market (MarinIJ)
