Today’s Headlines

Civic Leaders Converge on Climate Change Summit (SFExaminer)

Mayor Breed Urges Cities to Join Global Warming Fight (SFChron)

Police Chief Pledges to ‘Restore Order’ at Civic Center (SFExaminer)

More on Caltrain Route into Downtown (Curbed)

BART Accepts Ads from Holocaust Deniers (SFGate, Curbed)

Next Step in the Scooter Wars (SFWeekly)

Family of Tenderloin Hit-and-Run Seeks Help (Hoodline)

Two More Links Open in Bay Trail (EastBayTimes)

City Threatens to Yellow-Tag Millennium Tower (SFChron)

State Commission Looks into Gas Tax Fight (SFGate, MercNews)

Commentary: Bike, Walk and Bus Out of Climate Change (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Don’t Price Tiburon Ferry Out of the Market (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA