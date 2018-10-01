Today’s Headlines

  • BART to Control Station Development (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
  • San Mateo County Exempt from BART Fare Crackdown (SFChron)
  • Transbay Park Closure Impact on Neighborhood (SFChron)
  • Transit Center Floating (SFGate)
  • More on Transbay Woes (CBSLocal)
  • SF to Have Future Tech Require Permits (SFExaminer)
  • Cops Authorized to Impound Robot Cars (Curbed)
  • SUV’s Kill Pedestrians (Curbed)
  • House Sales Slowing (Curbed)
  • Tenderloin Food Hall (Hoodline)
  • Does Marin Transportation Tax Encourage more Driving? (MarinIJ)
  • Commentary: More ACE-style Commuter Rail (SFChron)

  • Sean

    That Marin money grab for roads is disgusting. Its for transit, not roads. Expanding capacity will do nothing for greenhouse gases.

    From expenditure plan:
    http://2b0kd44aw6tb3js4ja3jprp6-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/TAM_2018FinalExpenditurePlan_062918.pdf

    As an example, the current sales tax
    cannot be used to help build a sorely needed
    direct connector from Northbound Highway
    101 to Eastbound I-580 in San Rafael. The
    current sales tax cannot be used to finish the
    Highway 101 Marin Sonoma Narrows project,
    completing the third lane from Novato to
    Petaluma. In addition, the current sales tax
    cannot be used on local road interchanges
    with Highway 101, many of which are outdated
    and unable to handle current traffic demand.