Today’s Headlines

BART to Control Station Development (SFChron, EastBayTimes)

San Mateo County Exempt from BART Fare Crackdown (SFChron)

Transbay Park Closure Impact on Neighborhood (SFChron)

Transit Center Floating (SFGate)

More on Transbay Woes (CBSLocal)

SF to Have Future Tech Require Permits (SFExaminer)

Cops Authorized to Impound Robot Cars (Curbed)

SUV’s Kill Pedestrians (Curbed)

House Sales Slowing (Curbed)

Tenderloin Food Hall (Hoodline)

Does Marin Transportation Tax Encourage more Driving? (MarinIJ)

Commentary: More ACE-style Commuter Rail (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA