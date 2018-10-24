Today’s Headlines

  • More on SF Withholding Funds for Transbay (SFBayCBSLocal, KGO)
  • And More on Troubles for Transbay (SFChron)
  • Fires at Multiple East Bay Development Sites (SFChron, Hoodline)
  • Police Want Help in Finding Arsonists (SFExaminer)
  • How People End up on the Streets (SFGate)
  • Gas Tax Repeal Would be Costly for SF Transit (SFExaminer)
  • Surveillance and Lower Crime on Muni (SFBay, SFWeekly)
  • BART Police Officer Cleared (SFChron)
  • Motorist Gridlocks on Caltrain Tracks (MercNews)
  • Alternatives to Cafeteria Ban (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: Orinda Needs to Build Housing (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA