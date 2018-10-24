Today’s Headlines
- More on SF Withholding Funds for Transbay (SFBay, CBSLocal, KGO)
- And More on Troubles for Transbay (SFChron)
- Fires at Multiple East Bay Development Sites (SFChron, Hoodline)
- Police Want Help in Finding Arsonists (SFExaminer)
- How People End up on the Streets (SFGate)
- Gas Tax Repeal Would be Costly for SF Transit (SFExaminer)
- Surveillance and Lower Crime on Muni (SFBay, SFWeekly)
- BART Police Officer Cleared (SFChron)
- Motorist Gridlocks on Caltrain Tracks (MercNews)
- Alternatives to Cafeteria Ban (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Orinda Needs to Build Housing (EastBayTimes)
