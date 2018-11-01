Today’s Headlines

E-scooters to Pay Fees to Operate in Oakland (EastBayTimes)

Jump Bike Repair Shop Faces Fines (SFExaminer)

Fight Continues over 16th Street BART Housing (SFChron)

BART Closes Civic Center Entrance (SFChron)

New Muni Traction Equipment Coming on Church (Hoodline)

Transit Screens in New Real-Estate Developments (Forbes)

SF Housing Authority is Broke (Curbed)

Ban on Mission District Brew Pubs Passes (Curbed)

Prototypes for Alvord Lake (Hoodline)

Charges Delayed for Motorist who Killed Marin School Teacher (MarinIJ)

Eye of Sauron from Salesforce Tower (SFChron, Curbed)

