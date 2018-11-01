Today’s Headlines
- E-scooters to Pay Fees to Operate in Oakland (EastBayTimes)
- Jump Bike Repair Shop Faces Fines (SFExaminer)
- Fight Continues over 16th Street BART Housing (SFChron)
- BART Closes Civic Center Entrance (SFChron)
- New Muni Traction Equipment Coming on Church (Hoodline)
- Transit Screens in New Real-Estate Developments (Forbes)
- SF Housing Authority is Broke (Curbed)
- Ban on Mission District Brew Pubs Passes (Curbed)
- Prototypes for Alvord Lake (Hoodline)
- Charges Delayed for Motorist who Killed Marin School Teacher (MarinIJ)
- Eye of Sauron from Salesforce Tower (SFChron, Curbed)
