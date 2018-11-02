Today’s Headlines
- Not Enough Scooters in the Bayview (SFExaminer)
- Breakdown of Prop. 6 (KQED)
- Back and Forth on Prop. 6 (EastBayTimes)
- Benioff Continues Push for Prop. C (SFChron)
- How Powerful are YIMBYs? (SFChron)
- Competing Rallies over 16th/Mission Housing Development (SFExaminer)
- Advocating for Affordable Housing in Silicon Valley (MarinIJ)
- Bullet Train Foes Lose Again in Court (SacBee)
- Sunnyvale Lowers School Zone Speed Limit (EastBayTimes)
- Civic Center Bi-Rite (Hoodline)
- Commentary: Benioff on Prop. C (SFChron)
- Commentary: Brown Fighting Gas Tax Repeal (SFChron)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA