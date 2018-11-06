Today’s Headlines
- Julie Kirschbaum Becomes Interim Muni Chief (SFExaminer)
- BART Closes Another Civic Center Entrance (Hoodline)
- Pedestrian Killed in North Beach Collision (SFExaminer)
- Pedestrian Seriously Injured on Van Ness (SFExaminer)
- Pedestrian Killed in Mountain View (EastBayTimes)
- Waymo Autonomous Car and Motorcyclist Collide (SFChron)
- More on Uber and Lyft Making Traffic Worse (GovTech)
- Voters Concerned About Gas Prices, Housing (EastBayTimes)
- Prop. 6 Campaign Attempts to Bribe Voters (SFChron)
- Design Center Seeks to Shift to Offices (SFChron)
- Closing Bay Trail Gap (Berkeleyside)
