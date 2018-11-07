Today’s Headlines
- Prop. 6 Fails (SFChron, Curbed, EastBayTimes)
- S.F. Prop. C Passes (SFChron, Curbed)
- But Will Prop. C Fail in Court? (SFExaminer)
- Voters Reject Rent Control Expansion (SFExaminer)
- Brisbane Baylands Development Leads (Curbed)
- Janice Li Leads in BART Board Race (SFExaminer)
- Results so Far of BART Board Race (EastBayTimes)
- Oakland’s Mayor Schaaf Re-Elected (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- Berkeley Election Results (Berkeleyside)
- Benioff Invites Musk to Dig Tunnels Under Bay Area (BuisnessInsider)
- Motorist Kills 81-year-old Woman in San Jose (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: London Breed Lost in this Election (SFExaminer)
