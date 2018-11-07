Today’s Headlines

Prop. 6 Fails (SFChron, Curbed, EastBayTimes)

S.F. Prop. C Passes (SFChron, Curbed)

But Will Prop. C Fail in Court? (SFExaminer)

Voters Reject Rent Control Expansion (SFExaminer)

Brisbane Baylands Development Leads (Curbed)

Janice Li Leads in BART Board Race (SFExaminer)

Results so Far of BART Board Race (EastBayTimes)

Oakland’s Mayor Schaaf Re-Elected (SFChron, EastBayTimes)

Berkeley Election Results (Berkeleyside)

Benioff Invites Musk to Dig Tunnels Under Bay Area (BuisnessInsider)

Motorist Kills 81-year-old Woman in San Jose (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: London Breed Lost in this Election (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA