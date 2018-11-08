Today’s Headlines

  • Townsend Protected Bike Lane Approved (SFExaminer)
  • Scooter Riders Cause Bay Bridge Traffic Jam (SFGate)
  • Ford Buys Spin (SFChron)
  • Suspicious Package on BART (CBSLocal)
  • Northern California Projects Saved by Failure of Prop. 6 (SFChron)
  • How Prop. C Won (SFChron)
  • Is Taxing Tech the New Solution to Urban Problems? (EastBayTimes)
  • More on Benioff and Musk and Tunnels (CNBC)
  • Another Cyclist Killed in San Jose (MercNews)
  • Commentary: What the Law Says About Murder by Car (SFExaminer)
  • Commentary: How to Solve Bay Area Housing (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: City Can Finally Help Homeless (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • Bruce

    The story about the scooter riders on the Bay Bridge is quite old – it’s from May.