Today’s Headlines
- Townsend Protected Bike Lane Approved (SFExaminer)
- Scooter Riders Cause Bay Bridge Traffic Jam (SFGate)
- Ford Buys Spin (SFChron)
- Suspicious Package on BART (CBSLocal)
- Northern California Projects Saved by Failure of Prop. 6 (SFChron)
- How Prop. C Won (SFChron)
- Is Taxing Tech the New Solution to Urban Problems? (EastBayTimes)
- More on Benioff and Musk and Tunnels (CNBC)
- Another Cyclist Killed in San Jose (MercNews)
- Commentary: What the Law Says About Murder by Car (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: How to Solve Bay Area Housing (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: City Can Finally Help Homeless (SFExaminer)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA