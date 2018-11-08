Today’s Headlines

Townsend Protected Bike Lane Approved (SFExaminer)

Scooter Riders Cause Bay Bridge Traffic Jam (SFGate)

Ford Buys Spin (SFChron)

Suspicious Package on BART (CBSLocal)

Northern California Projects Saved by Failure of Prop. 6 (SFChron)

How Prop. C Won (SFChron)

Is Taxing Tech the New Solution to Urban Problems? (EastBayTimes)

More on Benioff and Musk and Tunnels (CNBC)

Another Cyclist Killed in San Jose (MercNews)

Commentary: What the Law Says About Murder by Car (SFExaminer)

Commentary: How to Solve Bay Area Housing (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: City Can Finally Help Homeless (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA