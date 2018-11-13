Today’s Headlines

Air Quality Still Awful (SFExaminer, KRON4, Berkeleyside)

Transit Chiefs Call for More Investigations of Transbay (KQED)

The Politics of Bike Advocacy (SFExaminer)

More on Bus Service Replacing T-Third (Curbed)

Only Transit is Subsidized? (SFChron)

Berkeley Opens Renovated Car Storage Facility (EastBayTimes)

New Approach to RVs (SFChron)

Rental Scooters and Bikes Coming to Fremont (EastBayTimes)

Lime Expanding into Car Sharing (EastBayTimes)

SF to Rebuild Golden Gate Park Clubhouse (SFExaminer)

Cable Car Map from 1892 (Hoodline)

Commentary: Election was a Win for Affordable Housing (SFExaminer)

