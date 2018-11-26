Today’s Headlines

BART Noise Levels Down (SFChron)

Planned West Oakland Transit Village (BizTimes)

More on Second Transbay Crossing Plans (BizTimes)

Ferry Collides with Dock (SFExaminer, EastBayTimes, Fox2)

Will E-Bikes and Scooters Really Change the World? (DigitalTrends)

Motorist Collides with T-Third Train (SFExaminer)

Butte County Fire and Climate Report (SFChron)

SF High-rise Welds Could Crack in Quake (SFChron)

Witnesses Stop Motorist who Killed Pedestrian (SFChron, EastBayTimes)

93-year-old Reflects on How SF has Changed (SFGate)

Commentary: Is Hazy Air the New Reality? (Berkeleyside)

Commentary: End High Speed Rail (MercNews)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA