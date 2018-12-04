Today’s Headlines
- Muni Misses T-Third Deadline, Puts Commuters on Buses (SFExaminer)
- Move to Ban Private Buses from Transit Lanes (SFExaminer)
- New Push for Housing Near Transit (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- Developers Want in on New SoMa Development Spot (SFChron)
- More on Lifting Parking Requirements in SF (Curbed)
- Housing Planned for South SF Caltrain Station (DailyJournal)
- Proposal to Fix Leaning Tower (SFChron)
- Transit to Googleville (EastBayTimes)
- Motorist Kills Little Girl in Antioch Parking Lot (EastBayTimes)
- Antioch Hit & Run Motorist Critically Injures Woman (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Oakland’s Stadium Near Transit–Stay There (Curbed)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA