Today’s Headlines

Muni Misses T-Third Deadline, Puts Commuters on Buses (SFExaminer)

Move to Ban Private Buses from Transit Lanes (SFExaminer)

New Push for Housing Near Transit (SFChron, EastBayTimes)

Developers Want in on New SoMa Development Spot (SFChron)

More on Lifting Parking Requirements in SF (Curbed)

Housing Planned for South SF Caltrain Station (DailyJournal)

Proposal to Fix Leaning Tower (SFChron)

Transit to Googleville (EastBayTimes)

Motorist Kills Little Girl in Antioch Parking Lot (EastBayTimes)

Antioch Hit & Run Motorist Critically Injures Woman (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Oakland’s Stadium Near Transit–Stay There (Curbed)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA