  • Muni Misses T-Third Deadline, Puts Commuters on Buses (SFExaminer)
  • Move to Ban Private Buses from Transit Lanes (SFExaminer)
  • New Push for Housing Near Transit (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
  • Developers Want in on New SoMa Development Spot (SFChron)
  • More on Lifting Parking Requirements in SF (Curbed)
  • Housing Planned for South SF Caltrain Station (DailyJournal)
  • Proposal to Fix Leaning Tower (SFChron)
  • Transit to Googleville (EastBayTimes)
  • Motorist Kills Little Girl in Antioch Parking Lot (EastBayTimes)
  • Antioch Hit & Run Motorist Critically Injures Woman (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: Oakland’s Stadium Near Transit–Stay There (Curbed)

  • Jeffrey Baker

    Muni are still running a bus for the T despite their claims to be back in service on Tuesday. Nobody at the MTA is fit to supervise the construction of a birdhouse, much less a streetcar platform. https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/72b6065764701a6087b0f7113b2a6eca6507619126ee6de89653bc206662f200.jpg

  • As I stated in my comment in the Examiner article on this matter, the MTA failed miserably when it built the short platforms too close together. It never accounted for the ridership demand and usage patterns. It merely built a streetcar line with platforms, not a light rail line. The Central Subway platforms are only as long as a 2-car train set so MTA messed up yet again. Billions wasted on replacing a bus line that worked just fine.

  • Jeffrey Baker

    Muni failed by not just using off-the-shelf low-floor trams from one of numerous manufacturers, as seen in any European city, which do not require platforms.

  • mx

    “Move to Ban Private Buses from Transit Lanes”

    Has anybody actually studied this or are we just legislating based on gut feels now? Because it should be possible to determine the extent to which private buses in transit lanes are delaying Muni (vs using excess lane capacity, as transit lanes will be empty most of the time if they’re actually enforced) and make an informed decision instead of just grandstanding.

    I’d note that Supervisor Fewer still wants taxis to be able to use transit lanes, which means that you can still buy your way out of traffic in SF, but only if you pay a lot to ride in a small car and not a more efficient bus.

  • My only issue with the low-floor trains is that all the underground stations, as well as the N line stations along the Embarcadero, would have to be replaced. Disruption would take years and cost billions…because everything Muni does ends up costing billions. Just look at the cost of the station canopies.

  • thielges

    That ban might be motivated by anti-gentrification interests who will use any tool they can get their hands on to discourage new residents and slow the rising costs of housing. (Any tool except building more housing that is.)

  • Jeffrey Baker

    Obviously only a moron, or an MTA planner, would suggest such a thing. The existing metro should use existing trains in 4-car configurations to shuttle people up and down Market Street. All of the surface lines should be replaced by low-floor trams without platforms but with signal priority and dedicated lanes. This would cost almost nothing and the service would be a lot better than it is today.

    Surely you’ve seen this before? http://www.newmunimetro.com/m-market/

  • Wallaby

  • Yep, I remember that link. I think the 4 Embarcadero stations for the N can accommodate 4 cars, but both West Portal and Forest Hill can handle 3. Regardless, there are affordable ways to improve service and move more riders more quickly than what we have.