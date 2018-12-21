Today’s Headlines
- Uber Driverless Cars Return to SF (SFChron)
- More on Plan for SF Budget Windfall (NBCBayArea)
- BART and Alleged Campaign Violations (DailyJournal)
- Lawyers Argue BART Murder Suspect Unfit to Stand Trial (SFChron)
- More on Golden Gate Bridge Toll (CBSBayArea, MercNews)
- Kezar Drive Bridge Repair (Hoodline)
- Planning Commission Approves SoMa Development (SFExaminer)
- Square Signs Office Deal in Oakland (SFChron)
- 10 Big Housing Stories of 2018 (Berkeleyside)
- Local Teachers Struggle with Housing Costs, Long Commutes (Almanac)
- Family of Hit & Run Victim Opens New Market (SFChron, Hoodline)
- Commentary: Reform Federal EV Credit (EastBayTimes)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Streetsblog San Francisco will be on holiday starting on the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 21, returning January, 2, 2019. Have a great, safe, and happy holiday break and we’ll see you with everything streetsie in the New Year!