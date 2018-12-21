Today’s Headlines

  • Uber Driverless Cars Return to SF (SFChron)
  • More on Plan for SF Budget Windfall (NBCBayArea)
  • BART and Alleged Campaign Violations (DailyJournal)
  • Lawyers Argue BART Murder Suspect Unfit to Stand Trial (SFChron)
  • More on Golden Gate Bridge Toll (CBSBayArea, MercNews)
  • Kezar Drive Bridge Repair (Hoodline)
  • Planning Commission Approves SoMa Development (SFExaminer)
  • Square Signs Office Deal in Oakland (SFChron)
  • 10 Big Housing Stories of 2018 (Berkeleyside)
  • Local Teachers Struggle with Housing Costs, Long Commutes (Almanac)
  • Family of Hit & Run Victim Opens New Market (SFChron, Hoodline)
  • Commentary: Reform Federal EV Credit (EastBayTimes)

Streetsblog San Francisco will be on holiday starting on the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 21, returning January, 2, 2019. Have a great, safe, and happy holiday break and we’ll see you with everything streetsie in the New Year!