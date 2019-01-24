Today’s Headlines
- New MTC Chief Picked (SFChron)
- More on BART Rider Dissatisfaction (Curbed)
- BART’s Parking Waiting List (SFChron)
- Should Bicycle Coalition Take Car Company Cash (SFExaminer)
- Adaptive Reuse and the History of the Twitter Building (Curbed)
- New Parklet at Hayes and Octavia (Hoodline)
- Youth Services at Haight McDonald’s Site? (Hoodline)
- Architecture for A’s Proposed Ball Park (SFChron)
- Diversity and the Suburbs (SFChron)
- Commentary: Empty Storefronts Harm Neighborhoods (SFChron)
- Commentary: SF’s Record of Poor Planning (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: SF More YIMBY than NIMBY (SFExaminer)
