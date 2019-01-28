Today’s Headlines
- Woman Charged with Oakland Hit-and-Run Had Prior DUI (SFChron, MercNews)
- Gondola for New Oakland Ballpark? (SFChron, EastBayTimes)
- Study Shows Scooters Dangerous? (EastBayTimes)
- More on Folsom Howard Improvements (Hoodline)
- More on Push to Torpedo Bridge Bike Lane (EastBayTimes)
- Lafayette City Manager, Fed up with NIMBYs, Resigns (YaleClimateConnections)
- Let’s not be Afraid of Riding the Bus (SFChron)
- Officials Investigate Death at San Leandro BART (EastBayTimes)
- Art Tribute to Muni (SFExaminer)
- Caltrans Removes Trash from Frontage Road Near Berkeley Marina (Berkeleyside)
- Toilet Attendants at SF City Parks (Hoodline)
