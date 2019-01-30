Today’s Headlines

  • Towers at Market and Van Ness (SFChron)
  • Upper Haight Pro-Density Group (Hoodline)
  • Spin Scooter Loses Appeal (SFExaminer)
  • Motorist Kills 84-year-old Woman in Richmond District (SFChron)
  • Oakland Woman Charged with Hit-and-Run in Court (EastBayTimes)
  • Money for Merchants Harmed by Van Ness Construction? (SFExaminer)
  • Lucca Ravioli Company to close in SF’s Mission (SFChron, SFWeekly)
  • More on Tolling Lombard Street (Hoodline)
  • Fremont Bike Lanes (MercNews)
  • Buses as Amazon Pickup Locations? (MercNews)
  • Commentary: Newsom’s Drastic Action on Housing (MercNews)
  • Commentary: Congestion Pricing Only Way to Fix Traffic (Curbed)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA