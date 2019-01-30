Today’s Headlines
- Towers at Market and Van Ness (SFChron)
- Upper Haight Pro-Density Group (Hoodline)
- Spin Scooter Loses Appeal (SFExaminer)
- Motorist Kills 84-year-old Woman in Richmond District (SFChron)
- Oakland Woman Charged with Hit-and-Run in Court (EastBayTimes)
- Money for Merchants Harmed by Van Ness Construction? (SFExaminer)
- Lucca Ravioli Company to close in SF’s Mission (SFChron, SFWeekly)
- More on Tolling Lombard Street (Hoodline)
- Fremont Bike Lanes (MercNews)
- Buses as Amazon Pickup Locations? (MercNews)
- Commentary: Newsom’s Drastic Action on Housing (MercNews)
- Commentary: Congestion Pricing Only Way to Fix Traffic (Curbed)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA