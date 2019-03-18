Today’s Headlines

  • No Charges for Motorist Who Doored and Killed Cyclist (SFExaminer)
  • Motorist Collides with L-Taraval (SFExaminer)
  • Motorist Hits 14-Year-Old Girl (SFExaminer)
  • More on Last Week’s BART Glitch (BayCityBeacon)
  • Modular Apartments Near West Oakland BART (BizTimes)
  • Development Around Dumbarton Rail (BizTimes)
  • Uber and Lyft Tax (SFChron)
  • S.F. Rents Highest in World Again (Curbed)
  • Art Installation Lights Civic Center Auditorium (Hoodline)
  • Despite Troubled Streets, Record High Tourism in S.F. (SFChron)
  • Mill Valley Opts Not to Widen Road (MarinIJ)
  • San Mateo and e-Scooters (DailyJournal)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA