Today’s Headlines
- No Charges for Motorist Who Doored and Killed Cyclist (SFExaminer)
- Motorist Collides with L-Taraval (SFExaminer)
- Motorist Hits 14-Year-Old Girl (SFExaminer)
- More on Last Week’s BART Glitch (BayCityBeacon)
- Modular Apartments Near West Oakland BART (BizTimes)
- Development Around Dumbarton Rail (BizTimes)
- Uber and Lyft Tax (SFChron)
- S.F. Rents Highest in World Again (Curbed)
- Art Installation Lights Civic Center Auditorium (Hoodline)
- Despite Troubled Streets, Record High Tourism in S.F. (SFChron)
- Mill Valley Opts Not to Widen Road (MarinIJ)
- San Mateo and e-Scooters (DailyJournal)
