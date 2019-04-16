Today’s Headlines
- Oakland Police ID Suspect Sought in Pedestrian Deaths (SFGate)
- Residents Plead for Safety Measures on Foothill (EastBayTimes)
- Truck Driver Runs Down Woman Near Balboa Park Station (SFExaminer)
- SF Trains More Motorcycle Cops for Traffic Enforcement (SFBay)
- 88,000 Motorists Could Get their Licenses Back (SFChron)
- Berkeley Police Seek Hit and Run Suspect (SFChron, Berkeleyside)
- More on Potential Scooter Fleet Increase (SFExaminer)
- Relative Popularity of Skip and Scoot (TechCrunch)
- City to Scale Back Waterfront Navigation Center (SFExaminer)
- San Mateo Caltrain Grade Sep Delayed (DailyJournal)
- Commentary: BART Fare Crackdown Long Overdue (EastBayTimes)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA