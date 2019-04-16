Today’s Headlines

  • Oakland Police ID Suspect Sought in Pedestrian Deaths (SFGate)
  • Residents Plead for Safety Measures on Foothill (EastBayTimes)
  • Truck Driver Runs Down Woman Near Balboa Park Station (SFExaminer)
  • SF Trains More Motorcycle Cops for Traffic Enforcement (SFBay)
  • 88,000 Motorists Could Get their Licenses Back (SFChron)
  • Berkeley Police Seek Hit and Run Suspect (SFChronBerkeleyside)
  • More on Potential Scooter Fleet Increase (SFExaminer)
  • Relative Popularity of Skip and Scoot (TechCrunch)
  • City to Scale Back Waterfront Navigation Center (SFExaminer)
  • San Mateo Caltrain Grade Sep Delayed (DailyJournal)
  • Commentary: BART Fare Crackdown Long Overdue (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA