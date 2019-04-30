Today’s Headlines

  • Ed Reiskin is Leaving (SFChronSFExaminer, Curbed)
  • Reactions to Ed Reiskin’s Departure (KQED)
  • Central Subway Delayed Again? (SFExaminer)
  • Muni Union Says Operators Can Work Overtime (ABC7)
  • Bird Scooters Sneaking Back into San Francisco (BizTimes)
  • Transit Housing Bill Flowchart (Curbed)
  • Delay Tactics Planned on Embarcadero Navigation Center (SFChron)
  • SF Playground Renovations (Hoodline)
  • Salesforce Tower Display Feature, not Bug (SFExaminer)
  • Road Crews Can’t Spell (EastBayTimes)
  • Letters: Muni Driver Shortage, Skateboarder Killed in SoMa (SFChron)

  • Flatlander

    By all accounts, Reiskin is a thoughtful leader and good executive in a very hard job. But I suppose the people need a scapegoat. Just don’t hold your breath for Muni to get better in the Fall.

  • david vartanoff

    Unless and until the culture of Muni changes radically, the figurehead will remain unable to shape up the system. I don’t have much love for Reiskin, but OTOH, he, as every other Muni/SFMTA GM in decades, is working without enough political support to fix the basic problems.