Today’s Headlines

Ed Reiskin is Leaving (SFChron, SFExaminer, Curbed)

Reactions to Ed Reiskin’s Departure (KQED)

Central Subway Delayed Again? (SFExaminer)

Muni Union Says Operators Can Work Overtime (ABC7)

Bird Scooters Sneaking Back into San Francisco (BizTimes)

Transit Housing Bill Flowchart (Curbed)

Delay Tactics Planned on Embarcadero Navigation Center (SFChron)

SF Playground Renovations (Hoodline)

Salesforce Tower Display Feature, not Bug (SFExaminer)

Road Crews Can’t Spell (EastBayTimes)

Letters: Muni Driver Shortage, Skateboarder Killed in SoMa (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA