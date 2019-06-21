Today’s Headlines
- BART to Receive $300 Million from Feds (Examiner, SFChron)
- VTA May Strike (EastBayTimes, CBSLocal)
- Bikes Taking Space on BART Escalators? (EastBayTimes)
- Marin Bus Riders Balk at Route Changes (MarinIJ)
- More on Possible Chase Center Ferry Dock (KCBS)
- Tech IPOs Haven’t Made a Mark on Housing…Yet (SFChron)
- Can Mayor and Supes Make More Housing? (SFChron)
- Most Affordable Places to Rent in Bay Area (Curbed)
- Presidio Scraps Proposal to Revive Fort (SFWeekly)
- Rail to the Rescue (AmericanProspect)
- Commentary: Few Years Left to Save the Bay from Sea Level Rise (SFChron)
