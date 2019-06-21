Today’s Headlines

  • BART to Receive $300 Million from Feds (Examiner, SFChron)
  • VTA May Strike (EastBayTimesCBSLocal)
  • Bikes Taking Space on BART Escalators? (EastBayTimes)
  • Marin Bus Riders Balk at Route Changes (MarinIJ)
  • More on Possible Chase Center Ferry Dock (KCBS)
  • Tech IPOs Haven’t Made a Mark on Housing…Yet (SFChron)
  • Can Mayor and Supes Make More Housing? (SFChron)
  • Most Affordable Places to Rent in Bay Area (Curbed)
  • Presidio Scraps Proposal to Revive Fort (SFWeekly)
  • Rail to the Rescue (AmericanProspect)
  • Commentary: Few Years Left to Save the Bay from Sea Level Rise (SFChron)

  • BART to receive $300M? Not a dime of that will be put towards security or cleaning up the trains/stations. Guaranteed.

    Bikes on BART escalators? You bet. See it everyday. People do what they want.

  • p_chazz

    I think that the only reason there is a rule against bikes on BART escalators is to protect BART from liability in case a bike on an escalator caused an injury by falling on someone, getting caught in the machinery, etc. That way, BART can say that because the bicyclist was violating the rules, BART can’t be at fault. Personally, I think that BART should station a cop at the top or bottom of an escalator and write bicyclists tickets as they are getting off the escalator.

  • snobum

    Yea, you’re right. Because the money isn’t for that.

  • I received many dirty looks taking my bike politely & patiently up and down the stairs on my reverse commute. Pretty sure everyone (but the rules lawyers) was much happier when I switched to politely & patiently taking the escalator.