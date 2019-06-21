Today’s Headlines

BART to Receive $300 Million from Feds (Examiner, SFChron)

VTA May Strike (EastBayTimes, CBSLocal)

Bikes Taking Space on BART Escalators? (EastBayTimes)

Marin Bus Riders Balk at Route Changes (MarinIJ)

More on Possible Chase Center Ferry Dock (KCBS)

Tech IPOs Haven’t Made a Mark on Housing…Yet (SFChron)

Can Mayor and Supes Make More Housing? (SFChron)

Most Affordable Places to Rent in Bay Area (Curbed)

Presidio Scraps Proposal to Revive Fort (SFWeekly)

Rail to the Rescue (AmericanProspect)

Commentary: Few Years Left to Save the Bay from Sea Level Rise (SFChron)

