Today’s Headlines

BART Stations Getting Housing (SFChron)

Embarcadero Station Springs a Leak (SFGate)

Questions Over Costs of BART Canopies (SFExaminer)

Life Next to MacArthur BART (SFChron)

Buildings in Dublin Close to BART (SFChron)

Bay Area Rents Charge Back Up (EastBayTimes)

Uber/Lyft Tax Heading to Voters (SFExaminer)

Pedestrian Hit on Market Street (SFGate, CBSLocal)

SMART Train Says Track Deaths are a Mental Health Issue (CBSLocal)

Berkeley Bans Natural Gas in New Buildings (Berkeleyside, SFGate)

‘Manholes’ Now ‘Maintenance Holes’ in Berkeley (Berkeleyside, SFGate)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA