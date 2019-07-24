Today’s Headlines

Warriors to Pay Your Muni Fare (SFChron)

How to Help Merchants on Van Ness (SFExaminer)

More on Recent Pedestrian Deaths (SFExaminer, SFWeekly, KTVU)

More on Arrest in Grocer’s Hit-and-Run Killing (Hoodline)

Cruise Wants Robot Taxis in San Francisco (SFChron)

Muni’s Look at Double-Decker Buses (SFGate)

Using Water Drained from Powell BART for Heat (SFExaminer)

Two Suspects Nabbed in BART Robbery (EastBayTimes)

SFMTA’s Reiskin Finds Job in Oakland (SFChron)

More on Uber Tax (Bloomberg)

Union City Aims to Build Another Road, Induce Demand (EastBayTimes)

Bike Ped Bridge to Antioch BART? (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA