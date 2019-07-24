Today’s Headlines
- Warriors to Pay Your Muni Fare (SFChron)
- How to Help Merchants on Van Ness (SFExaminer)
- More on Recent Pedestrian Deaths (SFExaminer, SFWeekly, KTVU)
- More on Arrest in Grocer’s Hit-and-Run Killing (Hoodline)
- Cruise Wants Robot Taxis in San Francisco (SFChron)
- Muni’s Look at Double-Decker Buses (SFGate)
- Using Water Drained from Powell BART for Heat (SFExaminer)
- Two Suspects Nabbed in BART Robbery (EastBayTimes)
- SFMTA’s Reiskin Finds Job in Oakland (SFChron)
- More on Uber Tax (Bloomberg)
- Union City Aims to Build Another Road, Induce Demand (EastBayTimes)
- Bike Ped Bridge to Antioch BART? (EastBayTimes)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA