Today’s Headlines

  • What I learned Riding BART (SFChron)
  • Are New BART Cars Truly Quieter? (EastBayTimes)
  • More on BART’s New Fare Gates (Salon)
  • Debate Over Panhandling Signs on BART (NBCBayArea)
  • Will Commuting Ever Get Better? (KQED)
  • Richmond San Francisco Ferry to Begin Weekend Service (CBSLocal)
  • How ‘Jaywalking’ Could ‘Jam Up’ AVs (BizTimes)
  • East Palo Alto’s ‘Safe Parking’ Program (KQED)
  • 10,000 Homes at Risk from Coastal Flooding (MarinIJ)
  • Is S.F. Winning the Poop Patrol? (SFGate)
  • Car Debt at Record High (NBCBayArea)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • david vartanoff

    Jaywalking to obstruct AVs? Great!