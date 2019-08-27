Today’s Headlines

Muni to Add Two New Bus Lines (Hoodline)

Powell Station Ceiling Renovation Almost Done (SFGate, Curbed)

BART and Bay Area Style (SFGate)

More on Peninsula HSR Plans (DailyJournal)

Marin Residents Complain of Train Noise (MarinIJ)

Golden Gate Transit’s Hybrid Buses (MarinIJ)

Mission Bay Needs a School (SFChron)

Update on Haight McDonald’s (SFChron)

Motorists Admit they Speed, Drive with Degraded Vision (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: San Jose is Model for Sustainability (MercNews)

Commentary: How to Travel by Scooter, e-bike, etc. (NYTimes)

Commentary: Don’t Glorify Cracked Transit Center (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA