Today’s Headlines

  • Muni to Add Two New Bus Lines (Hoodline)
  • Powell Station Ceiling Renovation Almost Done (SFGateCurbed)
  • BART and Bay Area Style (SFGate)
  • More on Peninsula HSR Plans (DailyJournal)
  • Marin Residents Complain of Train Noise (MarinIJ)
  • Golden Gate Transit’s Hybrid Buses (MarinIJ)
  • Mission Bay Needs a School (SFChron)
  • Update on Haight McDonald’s (SFChron)
  • Motorists Admit they Speed, Drive with Degraded Vision (EastBayTimes)
  • Commentary: San Jose is Model for Sustainability (MercNews)
  • Commentary: How to Travel by Scooter, e-bike, etc. (NYTimes)
  • Commentary: Don’t Glorify Cracked Transit Center (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • 94103er

    Re: “Muni to add two new bus lines”

    First thought: Why haven’t they been doing this for Giants games all this time?? WRT a BART express in parallel to ever-clogged Muni Metro.

    Second thought: As if we all needed reminding, there’s a concurrent headline concerning nationwide driver shortages. If only SFMTA could act this quickly on building more protected bike lanes. Then we’d be getting somewhere.