Today’s Headlines

  • BART Repair Crew Hits Power Line (SFGate, EastBayTimes)
  • Lafayette City Councilman Rips BART for Repair Accident (EastBayTimes)
  • BART to Stop Selling Paper Tickets at Powell Station (SFChronSFExaminer)
  • Why BART Doesn’t go to Marin (SFGate)
  • Transit will be Pivotal for Chase Center (SFExaminer)
  • More on Breed’s Traffic Calming Plan (Curbed)
  • City Ready to Raise Height Limits (SFChron)
  • Spin Scooters May Unionize (SFExaminer)
  • New Transportation Director for Marin (MarinIJ)
  • Banning Parking on Heather Ridge Way to Permit Fire Trucks to Get Through (EastBayTimes)
  • Embarcadero Homeless Shelter (Curbed)
  • Commentary: SMART Train Has to Test at Night (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog CA, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • Chase Center transit…

    Hardly transit. 16th Mission BART “nearby?” Try over a mile away. I’m sure droves of people are going to walk that stretch at 11pm.

    The city knew for years that building the center here would require transit investment. Not a bus line. REAL transit investment. The K/T and N cannot handle a normal commute much less tens of thousands of Chase Center attendees and, if the planets align, Giants fans. This is why the Howard terminal location for the A’s is one of the worst ideas ever floated for a new stadium. ZERO access to mass transit. By mass transit, I don’t mean a ferry that takes you to your parked car on the other side of a body of water. Nor does it mean a gondola. It means 10-car trains arriving every couple minutes to move thousands of people quickly and safely to and from the stadium.