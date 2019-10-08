Today’s Headlines
- More on Better Market Street (SFChron)
- San Francisco’s Proposed Rideshare Tax (NBCBayArea)
- SUVs Screw Up California’s Climate Goals (KQED)
- Urban Parks in the Sky (NYTimes)
- Mid-Market Infill Tower Studied (Socketsite)
- Neighborhood Feuds Over Greenhouses vs. People Houses (SFChron)
- Marin to Continue On-Demand Transit (MarinIJ)
- Cupertino Trying out On-Demand Transit (TechCrunch)
- Bay Area Gas Prices Spiking (SFChron)
- Helicopter Commuting? (Citylab, BayCityBeacon)
- Commentary: Sally Wants You to Pay for Her Car Storage at Public Meetings (SFExaminer)
- Commentary: Build 1,000 Homes at North Berkeley BART (Berkeleyside)
