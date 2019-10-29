Today’s Headlines

Public Transit Delays from Downed Trees, Power Lines (Hoodline)

City Fails to Follow Through on Threat to Revoke e-Bike Permit (SFExaminer)

Golden Gate Ferry Departure Gate Changes (Patch)

Gas Tax Dedicated to Transportation (MercNews)

More on Affordable Housing Over Potrero Bus Yard (MissionLocal)

Teacher Commutes from Sacramento to Afford Housing (SFChron)

Driver Flees After Striking Woman at 13th and S. Van Ness (SFExaminer)

Is Staying Indoors Really Enough to Protect from Smoke? (SFGate)

Berkeley Opens City Hall to Homeless Over Air Quality (Berkeleyside)

Commentary: Commuter Benefits Work (BizTimes)

