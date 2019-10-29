Today’s Headlines

  • Public Transit Delays from Downed Trees, Power Lines (Hoodline)
  • City Fails to Follow Through on Threat to Revoke e-Bike Permit (SFExaminer)
  • Golden Gate Ferry Departure Gate Changes (Patch)
  • Gas Tax Dedicated to Transportation (MercNews)
  • More on Affordable Housing Over Potrero Bus Yard (MissionLocal)
  • Teacher Commutes from Sacramento to Afford Housing (SFChron)
  • Driver Flees After Striking Woman at 13th and S. Van Ness (SFExaminer)
  • Is Staying Indoors Really Enough to Protect from Smoke? (SFGate)
  • Berkeley Opens City Hall to Homeless Over Air Quality (Berkeleyside)
  • Commentary: Commuter Benefits Work (BizTimes)

