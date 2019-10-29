Today’s Headlines
- Public Transit Delays from Downed Trees, Power Lines (Hoodline)
- City Fails to Follow Through on Threat to Revoke e-Bike Permit (SFExaminer)
- Golden Gate Ferry Departure Gate Changes (Patch)
- Gas Tax Dedicated to Transportation (MercNews)
- More on Affordable Housing Over Potrero Bus Yard (MissionLocal)
- Teacher Commutes from Sacramento to Afford Housing (SFChron)
- Driver Flees After Striking Woman at 13th and S. Van Ness (SFExaminer)
- Is Staying Indoors Really Enough to Protect from Smoke? (SFGate)
- Berkeley Opens City Hall to Homeless Over Air Quality (Berkeleyside)
- Commentary: Commuter Benefits Work (BizTimes)
