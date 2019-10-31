Today’s Headlines

  • Latest Bay Area Smoke Forecast (SFGate)
  • Uber Tax And More on the Nov. Ballot (Curbed)
  • Changes to School Transportation (SFExaminer)
  • Exempt Uber/Lyft Workers from Gig Law? (SFChron)
  • 3-Foot Law and Biking Past 101 (MercNews)
  • Pay Dispute at Golden Gate Transit (MarinIJ)
  • Renovations to Tenderloin Public Housing (SFExaminer)
  • Walking Through the Transbay Tube (SFChron)
  • The Best of Muni Diaries (SFGate)
  • Salesforce Tower Will be Spooky (Curbed)
  • Commentary: High Cost of Living in Bay Area Isn’t Just Financial (SFExaminer)

