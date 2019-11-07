Today’s Headlines

BART Expands Elevator Attendant Program (SFExaminer)

BART Adds Gates to Montgomery Elevator (SFChron)

Pilot Program to Test Battery Buses (SFBay)

No More Weekend Ferries to Richmond (MercNews)

More on Traffic Violence State of Emergency (KTVU)

Uber AV Not Programmed to Brake Outside of Crosswalks (WashPost)

Lyft and Uber Made Traffic Miserable (Salon)

Presidio’s New Tunnel Tops Park (SFChron)

Voters Back Housing (Curbed)

Will Cupertino Get Any of Apple’s Housing Money? (Curbed)

Hayes Valley Banned Chain Stores–They’re Coming Anyway (SFChron)

Commentary: Removing Street Trees is Last Resort (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Can’t get enough local transportation news? Support your Bay Area transportation reporter-advocates here.