Today’s Headlines
- BART Expands Elevator Attendant Program (SFExaminer)
- BART Adds Gates to Montgomery Elevator (SFChron)
- Pilot Program to Test Battery Buses (SFBay)
- No More Weekend Ferries to Richmond (MercNews)
- More on Traffic Violence State of Emergency (KTVU)
- Uber AV Not Programmed to Brake Outside of Crosswalks (WashPost)
- Lyft and Uber Made Traffic Miserable (Salon)
- Presidio’s New Tunnel Tops Park (SFChron)
- Voters Back Housing (Curbed)
- Will Cupertino Get Any of Apple’s Housing Money? (Curbed)
- Hayes Valley Banned Chain Stores–They’re Coming Anyway (SFChron)
- Commentary: Removing Street Trees is Last Resort (SFExaminer)
