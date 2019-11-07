Today’s Headlines

  • BART Expands Elevator Attendant Program (SFExaminer)
  • BART Adds Gates to Montgomery Elevator (SFChron)
  • Pilot Program to Test Battery Buses (SFBay)
  • No More Weekend Ferries to Richmond (MercNews)
  • More on Traffic Violence State of Emergency (KTVU)
  • Uber AV Not Programmed to Brake Outside of Crosswalks (WashPost)
  • Lyft and Uber Made Traffic Miserable (Salon)
  • Presidio’s New Tunnel Tops Park (SFChron)
  • Voters Back Housing (Curbed)
  • Will Cupertino Get Any of Apple’s Housing Money? (Curbed)
  • Hayes Valley Banned Chain Stores–They’re Coming Anyway (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Removing Street Trees is Last Resort (SFExaminer)

