Today’s Headlines

Muni Working Group Prioritizes Hiring, Train Control (SFBay)

More on Berkeley Housing Near BART (SFChron)

More Fight Over SB 50, Housing Density Near Transit (SFExaminer)

More on BART Fares (EastBayTimes)

Townsend Street Improvements (PotreroView)

Cyclists are the Rudest? (EastBayTimes)

Embarcadero Navigation Center to Open (SFExaminer)

Motorist Hits Woman Over Parking Spot (SFChron)

Another Fast Ferry for Bay Area Fleet (MarineLog)

Holiday Treats at the Ferry Building (Forbes)

Commentary: It’s Time to Share Telegraph (Berkeleyside)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Thanks to everyone who’s chipped in to keep Streetsblog S.F. running. If you haven’t done your part yet, please consider a donation this holiday season.