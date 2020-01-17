Today’s Headlines

Challenges of Mega Projects (Curbed)

Van Ness High Rise Delayed (Curbed)

Conflict over SMART Train Sales Tax (SFChron)

Oakland Trailers for Homeless Unveiled (EastBayTimes)

Would Office Space Cap Ease Housing Crisis? (Citylab)

More on Bay Area’s Stalled Housing Projects (NBCBayArea)

Cars Deployed to Sense Air Quality (KQED)

San Jose Mobile Home Park to be Razed for 700-Unit Development (MercNews)

San Rafael Development to Pay for Traffic and Transit (MarinIJ)

Cyclist’s Guide to Healdsburg (SFChron)

Commentary: Stop LA from Stealing Rail Project’s Electrification Money (MercedSun)

Streetsblog will not publish on Martin Luther King Day, Monday, Jan. 20.