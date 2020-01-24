Today’s Headlines

Changes to Market Street, Block by Block (SFChron)

The Long Drive to Ban Cars on Market Street (SFChron)

And More on Car-Free Market (SFChron, KQED, KTVU)

Ending Paper Tickets and Impact on Low-Income Riders (SFExaminer)

Bus-Only Lanes Good for Drivers Too (Curbed)

Traffic Worse, Transit Ridership Down (EastBayTimes)

Suburban Homes with No Parking? (SFChron)

Rents Down in S.F., Up in Oakland (EastBayTimes)

Investigation Continues into Deadly Hit and Run (Berkelyside)

Commentary: We Need a Transit Only Lane on the Bridge (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Like all the latest in Bay Area transportation news in your inbox daily? Please contribute.