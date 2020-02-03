Today’s Headlines

Valencia is Only Way for Motorists to Traverse Mission? (SFChron)

Tweeks to BART Schedule (EastBayTimes)

Glen Park BART’s Architecture (Curbed)

38 Geary and Sedan Collide (Hoodline)

More Towers Coming to Transbay (SFChron)

Marin Teachers Don’t Know About Induced Demand (SFChron)

Marin County Eases Rules on In-Law Apartments (MarinIJ)

Man Charged with Murder in Hit & Run (Berkeleyside)

Letters: Bike Lane on Highway 1? (MercNews)

Commentary: Permitting Process Enables Corruption (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Vote for More SMART Service (MarinIJ)

Commentary: Vote for More Traffic, Continued Dependence on Oil and Cars (MarinIJ)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Like all the latest in Bay Area transportation news in your inbox daily? Please contribute.