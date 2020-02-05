Today’s Headlines

Supervisors Reject Page Street Bikeway Appeal (SFExaminer)

More on Transit Integration Legislation (SFExaminer, ABC7, CBSLocal)

SMART Train Campaigns Neck and Neck (MarinIJ)

Breaking down the SMART Train Tax Extension Arguments (NBCBayArea)

More on Where to Run New Diridon Station Tracks (MercNews)

Mayor Breed Continues Push to Streamline Housing (SFChron)

Can Cities Win Billions for Climate Change? (SFChron)

Jury Acquits Motorist Who Killed Elderly Woman in Crosswalk (SFExaminer)

Naming a Berkeley Street (Berkeleyside)

Commentary: Not Enough Housing? Don’t Build Offices (SFChron)

Commentary: Defeat of SB 50 Was a Vote for Sprawl (MercNews)

