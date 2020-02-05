Today’s Headlines
- Supervisors Reject Page Street Bikeway Appeal (SFExaminer)
- More on Transit Integration Legislation (SFExaminer, ABC7, CBSLocal)
- SMART Train Campaigns Neck and Neck (MarinIJ)
- Breaking down the SMART Train Tax Extension Arguments (NBCBayArea)
- More on Where to Run New Diridon Station Tracks (MercNews)
- Mayor Breed Continues Push to Streamline Housing (SFChron)
- Can Cities Win Billions for Climate Change? (SFChron)
- Jury Acquits Motorist Who Killed Elderly Woman in Crosswalk (SFExaminer)
- Naming a Berkeley Street (Berkeleyside)
- Commentary: Not Enough Housing? Don’t Build Offices (SFChron)
- Commentary: Defeat of SB 50 Was a Vote for Sprawl (MercNews)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
