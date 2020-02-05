Today’s Headlines

  • Supervisors Reject Page Street Bikeway Appeal (SFExaminer)
  • More on Transit Integration Legislation (SFExaminer, ABC7, CBSLocal)
  • SMART Train Campaigns Neck and Neck (MarinIJ)
  • Breaking down the SMART Train Tax Extension Arguments (NBCBayArea)
  • More on Where to Run New Diridon Station Tracks (MercNews)
  • Mayor Breed Continues Push to Streamline Housing (SFChron)
  • Can Cities Win Billions for Climate Change? (SFChron)
  • Jury Acquits Motorist Who Killed Elderly Woman in Crosswalk (SFExaminer)
  • Naming a Berkeley Street (Berkeleyside)
  • Commentary: Not Enough Housing? Don’t Build Offices (SFChron)
  • Commentary: Defeat of SB 50 Was a Vote for Sprawl (MercNews)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Like all the latest in Bay Area transportation news in your inbox daily? Maybe buy a thirsty reporter a coffee? Click here.