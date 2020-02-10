Today’s Headlines

The Fight for a Protected Bike Lane on the Embarcadero (SFChron)

Bike Ridership up on Market Street (SFExaminer)

BART Service Changes (SFExaminer)

Marin Officials Favor Transit Fare Integration (MarinIJ)

Designer Sounds off on NIMBYs (SFGate)

Voters Choose Coliseum Site for Stadium (SFChron)

Attack on Modern Architecture (SFChron)

Deadly Hit-and-Run Suspect Turns Himself In (SFGate)

Have a Pint from the Beer Bus (SFGate)

Commentary: License Bicycles? Seriously? (SFExaminer)

Commentary: Coordinate Transit Fares (SFChron)

Commentary: Explore Rail Options for Santa Cruz (SCS)

