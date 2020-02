Today’s Headlines

BART Ambassador’s Start Work (SFChron, KGO, EastBayTimes)

More on BART Extension Delay (SFGate)

More on Transit Fare Integration Bill (SFBay, Almanac)

Wiener Renews Push for Transit Housing (BizTimes)

More on SMART Train Plans to Offer Discounts (MarinIJ)

Page Street Freeway Access to End (Hoodline)

Rogue e-Scooter Company Back (SFChron)

CPUC Wants Lyft/Uber Crash Data Public (PublicPress)

More on Crash at 19th/Junipero Serra (SFWeekly, Hoodline)

Washington Square Lawn Closed Again (Hoodline)

Being a Good Pedestrian (Curbed)

