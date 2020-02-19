Today’s Headlines

Fight Over Muni Fares (SFChron)

Caltrain Suspending Weekend Service (SFGate)

More on S.F. Plan to Charge for Using Streets (CBSLocal, ABC7)

More on Car-Free Streets (Mashable)

Upper Haight Construction Update (Hoodline)

History of the Bayview (Curbed)

Rising Sea Levels and Cities in Bay Area (NBCBayArea)

Mission Bay Ferry Terminal Project (BayCrossings)

New Life for Malls? (Curbed)

Prop. E and Tying Office Growth to Housing (SFChron)

Commentary: The Racial Contours of Housing (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Thanks for reading. If you have a couple bucks to help this work continue, please share at this link