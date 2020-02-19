Today’s Headlines

  • Fight Over Muni Fares (SFChron)
  • Caltrain Suspending Weekend Service (SFGate)
  • More on S.F. Plan to Charge for Using Streets (CBSLocalABC7)
  • More on Car-Free Streets (Mashable)
  • Upper Haight Construction Update (Hoodline)
  • History of the Bayview (Curbed)
  • Rising Sea Levels and Cities in Bay Area (NBCBayArea)
  • Mission Bay Ferry Terminal Project (BayCrossings)
  • New Life for Malls? (Curbed)
  • Prop. E and Tying Office Growth to Housing (SFChron)
  • Commentary: The Racial Contours of Housing (SFExaminer)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Thanks for reading. If you have a couple bucks to help this work continue, please share at this link