Muni’s ‘Quick Build’ Policy (SFChron)

More on HSR Business Plan (Curbed)

SMART Train Budget Scenarios (MarinIJ)

Why Extend BART to Santa Clara? (EastBayTimes)

Hercules May Get an Amtrak Station (EastBayTimes)

Newsom Calls Homeless Crisis a Disgrace (SFChron, SFExaminer, KQED)

Republican Wants to Limit Navigation Centers (Curbed)

Motorists Kill Pedestrians in Alameda (EastBayTimes)

When S.F. Landmarks are Under Water (SFGate)

Transit Love Stories (KQED)

Letter: Vote Yes on SMART Train Funding (Bohemian)

Commentary: So Far Newsom is All Talk on Homelessness (SFChron)

