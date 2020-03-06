Today’s Headlines
- Why There are so Many Transit Operators (KALW)
- BART’s Prep for COVID-19 (SFGate)
- BART and AC Transit and COVID-19 (TimesHerald)
- Map of Why Nothing Gets Built (SFGate)
- Two Percent of Scooters Improperly Parked (SmartCitiesDive)
- Alameda Police Issue 901 Traffic Citations (EastBayTimes)
- Another Senior Hit in the Richmond (Hoodline)
- The Danger and Illegality of Using a Phone While Driving (SFExaminer)
- Biden and Sanders Vision for Housing (Curbed)
- Sunday Streets/Car Free Valencia This Weekend (Hoodline)
