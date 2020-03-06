Today’s Headlines

  • Why There are so Many Transit Operators (KALW)
  • BART’s Prep for COVID-19 (SFGate)
  • BART and AC Transit and COVID-19 (TimesHerald)
  • Map of Why Nothing Gets Built (SFGate)
  • Two Percent of Scooters Improperly Parked (SmartCitiesDive)
  • Alameda Police Issue 901 Traffic Citations (EastBayTimes)
  • Another Senior Hit in the Richmond (Hoodline)
  • The Danger and Illegality of Using a Phone While Driving (SFExaminer)
  • Biden and Sanders Vision for Housing (Curbed)
  • Sunday Streets/Car Free Valencia This Weekend (Hoodline)

