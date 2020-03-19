Today’s Headlines

BART Halts Some Trains Amid Dropped Ridership (EastBayTimes, SFGate)

Should Muni Raise Fares in Crisis? (48Hills)

Vallejo Ferry Service Reduced (TimesHerald)

Golden Gate Bridge District Losing Revenue (SFExaminer)

Virus Shows There’s Still no Such Thing as a Driverless Car (Verge)

Questions about What’s an Essential Business (EastBayTimes)

Confusion on Whether Hiking is Allowed (Hoodline)

How Neighbors are Helping Each Other During COVID-19 (Curbed)

London Breed Pushes Back at CNN Over Embarcadero (SFGate)

Shelter-in-Place Order/Social Distancing Ignored by Many (SFChron)

Lawsuit to Stop New Oakland Stadium (SFGate)

Commentary: Concern About Loss of Social Connections (EastBayTimes)

