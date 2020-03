Today’s Headlines

San Francisco Light Rail Service Ends (SFChron)

COVID-19 Prompts More Transit Cutbacks (SFChron)

California Bans Cars in State Parks (SFChron)

Closing Park Parking Lots (Hoodline)

San Francisco’s Pristine Air (Curbed)

Expect Shelter in Place Extension (EastBayTimes)

Skateboarders Shred Empty Streets (SFGate)

Micromobility and COVID-19 (TechCrunch)

Virtual Tours of San Francisco (Curbed)

More Photos of Bay Area During Pandemic (SFChron)

Cartoon: COVID-19 Slows Marin Transit (MarinIJ)

Commentary: Maintain Social Distance in Parks (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?