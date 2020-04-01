Today’s Headlines
- Shelter in Place Extension has New Limitations (SFChron, Hoodline)
- Bay Area Transit Running Empty (BizTimes)
- Build Cities for Bikes, Buses and Feet (Wired)
- Kids Play on Tiffany Street (SFChron)
- More on Complicated San Jose Subway Plan (SFGate)
- More on Muni and Private Car Storage (SFGate)
- Union Square is a Ghost Town (SFChron)
- How Virus Has Shut Down San Francisco at Night (SFGate)
- Threat of Rising Sea Level (SFChron)
- San Jose Mural Honors Those on COVID-19 Front Lines (EastBayTimes)
- Commentary: Trump to Gut Fuel Efficiency Standards (SFChron)
- Commentary: Bay Area Leads on COVID-19 (EastBayTimes)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?