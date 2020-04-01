Today’s Headlines

Shelter in Place Extension has New Limitations (SFChron, Hoodline)

Bay Area Transit Running Empty (BizTimes)

Build Cities for Bikes, Buses and Feet (Wired)

Kids Play on Tiffany Street (SFChron)

More on Complicated San Jose Subway Plan (SFGate)

More on Muni and Private Car Storage (SFGate)

Union Square is a Ghost Town (SFChron)

How Virus Has Shut Down San Francisco at Night (SFGate)

Threat of Rising Sea Level (SFChron)

San Jose Mural Honors Those on COVID-19 Front Lines (EastBayTimes)

Commentary: Trump to Gut Fuel Efficiency Standards (SFChron)

Commentary: Bay Area Leads on COVID-19 (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?