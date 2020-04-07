Today’s Headlines

BART to Cut Service in Half (SFGate, EastBayTimes)

More on Muni’s Core Bus Line Plan (SFChron, SFGate, SFExaminer)

Marin Transit Agencies Set to Get Federal Aid (MarinIJ)

Caltrain/SamTrans CEO Defers Raise (DailyPost)

SF Housing Debate Continues Online (SFChron)

Critique of Octavia Blvd. (SFGate)

How/Where to Exercise During Lockdown (Hoodline)

Museums Struggle with Shutdown (SFChron)

Motorist Crashes Van into Pedestrian (SFExaminer)

Transamerica Pyramid to Light up to Honor Healthcare Workers (SFExaminer)

What to Expect when Shelter in Place is Lifted (SFChron)

Letters: Reactions to Emissions Roll Back (SFChron)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?