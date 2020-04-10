Today’s Headlines

  • Oakland Will Open 74 Miles of Streets for Exercise (SFChron)
  • More on Opening Great Highway for Biking, Walking (CBSLocal)
  • Remaining Muni Lines Crowded (SFGate)
  • Will BART Riders Return? (SFExaminer)
  • BART Mostly Empty, but Fare Beating Continues (SFChron)
  • BART Service to San Jose Could Start in June (SFGate)
  • Approvals for Balboa Reservoir (SFExaminer)
  • Housing Construction vs. COVID Safety (Berkeleyside)
  • Social Distancing Puts Squeeze on Multi Generational Homes (SFChron)
  • Some Tech Companies Hurt by COVID, Others Not (SFChron)
  • SF and NYC’s Mayors Vastly Different Responses to COVID (SFGate)
  • COVID Honey Bears Appear on the Street (Hoodline)

Streetsblog San Francisco will be off Monday, April 13.