Today’s Headlines
- Oakland Will Open 74 Miles of Streets for Exercise (SFChron)
- More on Opening Great Highway for Biking, Walking (CBSLocal)
- Remaining Muni Lines Crowded (SFGate)
- Will BART Riders Return? (SFExaminer)
- BART Mostly Empty, but Fare Beating Continues (SFChron)
- BART Service to San Jose Could Start in June (SFGate)
- Approvals for Balboa Reservoir (SFExaminer)
- Housing Construction vs. COVID Safety (Berkeleyside)
- Social Distancing Puts Squeeze on Multi Generational Homes (SFChron)
- Some Tech Companies Hurt by COVID, Others Not (SFChron)
- SF and NYC’s Mayors Vastly Different Responses to COVID (SFGate)
- COVID Honey Bears Appear on the Street (Hoodline)
Streetsblog San Francisco will be off Monday, April 13.