Today’s Headlines

Six SFMTA Drivers Test Positive (MercNews)

SFMTA to Vote on Fare Hike (SFWeekly)

More on Oakland ‘Slow Streets’ (EastBayTimes)

More on New York Dismissing Oakland’s ‘Slow Streets’ Plan (SFGate)

Palo Alto May Ban Cars on Some Streets (SFChron)

Hit & Run Motorist Injures Cyclist in SoMa (Hoodline)

Pride Parade Officially Cancelled (SFExaminer, Curbed, SFWeekly)

Beautifying Lower Haight Store Fronts (Hoodline)

San Francisco’s Most Polarizing Buildings (Curbed)

Newsom’s Plan for Re-opening California (SFGate)

When Will Lockdown Lift? (EastBayTimes)

Fighting COVID Blues with Music (SFChron)

