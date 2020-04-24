Today’s Headlines

Supervisor Accuses Muni of Price Gouging (Curbed)

Feds Save Bay Area Transit (Curbed)

COVID Shows Need to Invest in Public Transit (CityFix)

More on Palo Alto ‘Slow Streets’ (EastBayTimes)

Berkeley Has Had ‘Slow Streets’ for Years (SFChron)

Bay Area Residents Largely Comply with Mask Order (SFChron)

Density and COVID (Curbed)

Motorist Go Over 100 mph (SFGate, EastBayTimes)

UC Berkeley Housing at People’s Park? (Berkeleyside)

Mission District Office Space Limits (SFExaminer)

Commentary: SMART Train Needs to Regroup (MarinIJ)

