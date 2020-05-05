Today’s Headlines

Public Transit and Plunging Revenue (Fortune)

More on Shooting of Transit Advocate Courtney Brousseau (SFExaminer, CBSLocal)

COVID and Housing Density (NYTimes)

Apartment Squeeze Makes Stay at Home Worse (EastBayTimes)

Mayor Threatens to Close Dolores Park (SFExaminer)

Bay Area Golf Courses ‘Open’ Again (SFChron)

Can Offices Reopen Without Spreading Coronavirus? (SFChron)

Lawsuit Demands City Clean up Tenderloin (SFChron, SFExaminer)

LA vs. Bay Area on Reopening (SFGate)

Rules for Retail Reopening (KQED)

Sausalito Face Grim Budget Impacts (MarinIJ)

Berkeley Kid Does Math on Social Distancing Signs (Berkeleyside)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?