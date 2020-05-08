Today’s Headlines

Is Telecommuting New Climate Solution? (KQED)

Caltrain Outlook Grim (DailyJournal)

More on Post-COVID Traffic Study (CBSLocal)

What’s Holding Back Economy from Reopening (SFGate)

Fear of Second Wave Tempers Reopening (SFExaminer)

Uber Investing in Lime Scooters (FutureCar)

San Jose Opts Out of ‘Slow Streets’ (MercNews)

Deland Chan Nominated for Planning Commission (SFExaminer)

Hurdles to Helping Homeless (NBCBayArea)

What’s Open in the Presidio (SFExaminer)

La Grande Tank (Curbed)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?