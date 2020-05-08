Today’s Headlines
- Is Telecommuting New Climate Solution? (KQED)
- Caltrain Outlook Grim (DailyJournal)
- More on Post-COVID Traffic Study (CBSLocal)
- What’s Holding Back Economy from Reopening (SFGate)
- Fear of Second Wave Tempers Reopening (SFExaminer)
- Uber Investing in Lime Scooters (FutureCar)
- San Jose Opts Out of ‘Slow Streets’ (MercNews)
- Deland Chan Nominated for Planning Commission (SFExaminer)
- Hurdles to Helping Homeless (NBCBayArea)
- What’s Open in the Presidio (SFExaminer)
- La Grande Tank (Curbed)
