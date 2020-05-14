Today’s Headlines
- COVID Closures Will Have Lingering Effect on Public Transit (CBSLocal)
- Cities Have a Small Window to Stop Carpocalypse (Slate)
- Report on Protections for Gig Workers, Bike Deliveries (SFExaminer)
- What’s to Become of Twitter’s Headquarters? (Curbed)
- Haight McDonald’s Interim Use in Unknown (Hoodline)
- HUB Plan Faces Key Vote (SFExaminer)
- Veteran’s Alley Murals Destroyed (Hoodline)
- Motorist Hits Livermore Councilman (PleasantonWeekly)
- Most Retail to Reopen on Monday (SFGate)
- More on Schedule of Reopening (SFChron)
- SF faces $1.7B budget deficit over next 2.5 years (SFGate)
- Oakley Studies Pod Transit? (EastBayTimes)
Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA
Local journalism is more important than ever during these trying times. Won’t you contribute?