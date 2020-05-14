Today’s Headlines

COVID Closures Will Have Lingering Effect on Public Transit (CBSLocal)

Cities Have a Small Window to Stop Carpocalypse (Slate)

Report on Protections for Gig Workers, Bike Deliveries (SFExaminer)

What’s to Become of Twitter’s Headquarters? (Curbed)

Haight McDonald’s Interim Use in Unknown (Hoodline)

HUB Plan Faces Key Vote (SFExaminer)

Veteran’s Alley Murals Destroyed (Hoodline)

Motorist Hits Livermore Councilman (PleasantonWeekly)

Most Retail to Reopen on Monday (SFGate)

More on Schedule of Reopening (SFChron)

SF faces $1.7B budget deficit over next 2.5 years (SFGate)

Oakley Studies Pod Transit? (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

