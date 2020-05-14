Today’s Headlines

  • COVID Closures Will Have Lingering Effect on Public Transit (CBSLocal)
  • Cities Have a Small Window to Stop Carpocalypse (Slate)
  • Report on Protections for Gig Workers, Bike Deliveries (SFExaminer)
  • What’s to Become of Twitter’s Headquarters? (Curbed)
  • Haight McDonald’s Interim Use in Unknown (Hoodline)
  • HUB Plan Faces Key Vote (SFExaminer)
  • Veteran’s Alley Murals Destroyed (Hoodline)
  • Motorist Hits Livermore Councilman (PleasantonWeekly)
  • Most Retail to Reopen on Monday (SFGate)
  • More on Schedule of Reopening (SFChron)
  • SF faces $1.7B budget deficit over next 2.5 years (SFGate)
  • Oakley Studies Pod Transit? (EastBayTimes)

Get state headlines at Streetsblog California, national headlines at Streetsblog USA

